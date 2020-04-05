|
Virginia L. Ferry
Age 92, left this world peacefully on April 4, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1927, she lived her entire life in the Stark County area.
Ginny was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed; parents, Ruby and Toy; brothers, Harold and Chuck Butler, and sister Dolly Kramer. Ginny loved her sports, especially her Indians, Notre Dame and anything tennis.
Ginny is survived by her four children, Kathy Ferry (Theresa Nichols), Jeff (Cindy) Ferry, Barb (Jon) Kuhnash, and Scott Ferry; three grandchildren, Todd Ferry, Rachel Kuhnash, and Andrew Kuhnash; brother, Robert Butler.
A Private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park with a memorial service to be held at a later date. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020