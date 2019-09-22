Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia L. "Ginny" Freday


1937 - 2019
Virginia L. "Ginny" Freday Obituary
Virginia L. "Ginny" Freday

age 81, of Canton passed away in her home with her family by her side and her husband holding her hand on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born October 15, 1937 in Canton, OH. to the late William and Ruth (Steffy) Bush. She was a life resident of Canton and a 1955 graduate of Canton Lincoln High School. She retired from Canton Local Schools in 2000. Ginny was a member of North Industry Christian Church. She served on the Auxiliary Board at Canton Christian Home and with the Stark County Celiac Group.

Survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald E. Freday; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer Hyland, Lee Ann and Jon Dewey, Melanie and Tim Pressley; nine grandchildren, Nathan, Nolan, Brian, Mackenna, Patrick, Rachel, Amelia, Cameron and Jessica; three great grandchildren; a brother and spouse, Jack and Reata Bush; a sister and spouse, Betty and Richard Rose.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 1 – 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to: www.breathofhopeohio.org.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
