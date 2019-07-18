The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Virginia L. Shilling


1938 - 2019
Virginia L. Shilling Obituary
Virginia L. Shilling

81, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1938 in Massillon, to the late Sam and Anna (Matako) Riley. She was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1958 graduate of Washington High School. Virginia enjoyed traveling, baking, cooking, jig saw puzzles and playing cards. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Shilling; brothers, Sam Riley, Jr., and John W. Riley; and sisters, Mary Ann Garber, Judith Hogan, Patty Nettle and Kathy Taylor.

She is survived by her sons, Don and Jimmy Shilling; grandchildren, Brittany (Randy) Moore, and Wesley and Warren

Shilling; great grandchildren, Lane and Bowan Moore; and daughter-in-law, Sue Shilling.

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11 – 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 1 p.m. Pastor Scott Praxl will be Officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either, Haven of Rest Ministries or Whipple Heights Alliance Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019
