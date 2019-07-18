Virginia L. Shilling



81, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1938 in Massillon, to the late Sam and Anna (Matako) Riley. She was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1958 graduate of Washington High School. Virginia enjoyed traveling, baking, cooking, jig saw puzzles and playing cards. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Shilling; brothers, Sam Riley, Jr., and John W. Riley; and sisters, Mary Ann Garber, Judith Hogan, Patty Nettle and Kathy Taylor.



She is survived by her sons, Don and Jimmy Shilling; grandchildren, Brittany (Randy) Moore, and Wesley and Warren



Shilling; great grandchildren, Lane and Bowan Moore; and daughter-in-law, Sue Shilling.



Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11 – 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 1 p.m. Pastor Scott Praxl will be Officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either, Haven of Rest Ministries or Whipple Heights Alliance Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:



www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019