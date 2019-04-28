|
|
Virginia Lee Newlen 1928-2019
On Monday April 22, 2019 Virginia Lee Newlen, 90, of Canton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord. She was surrounded by her family. Virginia was born June 16, 1928 in Canton, Ohio to Carl and Maude (Dennison) Burnbrier. She married Clarence J. Newlen on January 1, 1949. They raised four children, Kirk, Scott, Mark, and Tracy. Virginia's passion in life was spreading the word of God and spending time with her family. She always had a warm hug and welcoming smile to give, she was known to have never met a stranger. Virginia was a lifelong member of Dueber United Methodist Church and dedicated her life to the Lord and her family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence and son, Scott. She is survived by her children, Kirk, Mark and Tracy with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 4-6 p.m. with services to follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Jonathan George officiating. Flowers and donations may be sent to the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019