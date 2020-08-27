1/1
Virginia Louise Mauer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Louise Mauer

passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Rowan County, Kentucky, on March 27, 1933, to Bertha and Andrew Gordon Cox. At the age of three she lost both parents. She was later adopted with her little brother Jimmy by Leland and Mary Hall and was raised on a farm in the same county. She lived most of her life in Findlay, Ohio, with her husband Bernie Mauer, District Forester for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. She later came to Canton, Ohio, to live near her daughter.

She is survived by her children, Charles, Bob, and Carol Butler; and by her grandchildren Anna Grace and Mary Mauer, Erin and Scott Mauer, and Richard and Hillary Butler. She loved to laugh and make others laugh, to celebrate, to share her love with friends and family. She loved birds, gardening, puzzles, classical concerts, and church. She adored all dogs.

A private family service will be held on September 12 in Findlay, Ohio, at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Special thanks to the dedicated caregivers at the Laurels of Massillon, Glenwood, and Mercy Hospital in Canton. For a complete obituary, visit coldrencrates.com

Coldren-Crates, 419-422-2323

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved