Virginia Louise Mauer
passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Rowan County, Kentucky, on March 27, 1933, to Bertha and Andrew Gordon Cox. At the age of three she lost both parents. She was later adopted with her little brother Jimmy by Leland and Mary Hall and was raised on a farm in the same county. She lived most of her life in Findlay, Ohio, with her husband Bernie Mauer, District Forester for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. She later came to Canton, Ohio, to live near her daughter.
She is survived by her children, Charles, Bob, and Carol Butler; and by her grandchildren Anna Grace and Mary Mauer, Erin and Scott Mauer, and Richard and Hillary Butler. She loved to laugh and make others laugh, to celebrate, to share her love with friends and family. She loved birds, gardening, puzzles, classical concerts, and church. She adored all dogs.
A private family service will be held on September 12 in Findlay, Ohio, at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Special thanks to the dedicated caregivers at the Laurels of Massillon, Glenwood, and Mercy Hospital in Canton. For a complete obituary, visit coldrencrates.com
