Virginia M. "Ginger" Griesen

Virginia M. "Ginger" Griesen Obituary
Virginia M. "Ginger" Griesen

Age 80 died Sunday after a short illness. She was a life resident of Canton and 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She started to work at 16 years old at Schuman Drugs at the Soda Fountain and retired as an Assistant Manager after 40 years of service and then worked at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for 23 years. Ginger was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She had been a volunteer at Massillon City Hospital. "She will play you the music of laughter." Survived by her sister, Carole (David) Szink of Canton; brothers, James (Margaret) Griesen of Lincoln, Neb. and John Griesen of Columbus; special friend, Debi Dixon of Canton; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Griesen; step-mother, Ruth Griesen; and brother, Thomas Griesen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Father Donald King as celebrant. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home and Wednesday from 9:15-10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or the Stark County Dog Warden.

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019
