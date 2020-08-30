1/1
VIRGINIA MAE (COREY) BRICKER
1940 - 2020
Virginia Mae (Corey) Bricker

age 80, passed away in her home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born May 26, 1940, "Ginny" was a native of Canton, Oh, lived in Louisville while raising her children and then retired to East Canton. She loved spending time with her family, reading, and watching television.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Murval and Garnet (Ferguson) Corey; sisters: Betty Bowling, Mary Zavarelli, Gladys "Jeff" Spillman, Helen White, Jacqueline "Jackie" Paulus, her brother, Murval "Beanie" Corey Jr and her oldest son, William "Bo" Orville Bricker III.

Survivors include her children: Dreena (Bob) Belew, Chance (Amy) Bricker, and Martin Bricker; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank the lovely staff of Mercy Medical Center Home Health Care and Hospice for their dedication, kindness, and sincere support.

Private family services will be held at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name, to: Mercy Medical Center Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave., N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier – Israel Funeral Home

330 875-1414

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
