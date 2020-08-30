Virginia Mae (Corey) Brickerage 80, passed away in her home on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born May 26, 1940, "Ginny" was a native of Canton, Oh, lived in Louisville while raising her children and then retired to East Canton. She loved spending time with her family, reading, and watching television.Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Murval and Garnet (Ferguson) Corey; sisters: Betty Bowling, Mary Zavarelli, Gladys "Jeff" Spillman, Helen White, Jacqueline "Jackie" Paulus, her brother, Murval "Beanie" Corey Jr and her oldest son, William "Bo" Orville Bricker III.Survivors include her children: Dreena (Bob) Belew, Chance (Amy) Bricker, and Martin Bricker; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank the lovely staff of Mercy Medical Center Home Health Care and Hospice for their dedication, kindness, and sincere support.Private family services will be held at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Louisville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name, to: Mercy Medical Center Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave., N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. Online condolences may be left for the family at:Stier – Israel Funeral Home330 875-1414