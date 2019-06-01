|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Mae (Coburn)
Kidder
Born in 1924 to the late Ralph Vernon Coburn Sr. (nee Berger) and Estelle Coburn (nee Marchus) in East Cleveland, Ginny was the third of three children. She graduated from Shaw High School in 1942, and Hiram College in 1946. In 1947 she married Robert "Bob" Price Kidder, and they had five children. In 1967, Ginny obtained employment at the Catholic Community League in Canton, working as an adoption assessor. Sponsored by her employer, she obtained a master's degree in social work from the Case Western Reserve University's Mandel School of Social Sciences, and provided counseling services to the Canton community until 1979 as an LISW. She then joined the Aultman Hospital social work department, retiring from there after 10 years of medical social work. "VC" (as she was known to co-workers) was active in the Canton Area program unit of the National Association of Social Workers and was named Social Worker of the year in 1980. Other professional activities included supervision of social work students and serving on the social work committees of Malone College and University of Akron, teaching at Walsh College, member of the Battered Women's Task Force, treasurer of the Mental Health Professionals of Stark County, and served on the Board of Canton Big Brothers. Following retirement, Ginny and Bob often traveled in their motor home to visit family across the country and to connect with Bob's crew and spouses from World War II. She enjoyed reading, creating needlepoint masterpieces, and playing bridge, belonging to a number of bridge groups through the Canton Women's Club. In addition to her parents, Ginny is predeceased by her husband Bob, with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to his death in 2012; her brother, Ralph V. Coburn, Jr.; sister, Mary Louise Coburn Wilhelm; and son, Ralph Preston Kidder (2008).
She is survived by her four daughters, and daughter-in-law, J. Penelope "Penny" Kidder of North Canton, with whom she lived for a number of years, Mary P. (Richard) Lloyd of Massillon, Susan P. Kidder of Kealakekua, HI, Katherine P. "Polly" (Renard) Patterson of Mount Vernon, OH, and Martha J. Gaumer Kidder of Massillon; she is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren: David R. (Leinee) Kidder and their children, Aza and Zev of Kailua-Kona, HI, Kristie Lloyd and her children Mason, Daniel and Aubree of East Canton, Nicole Lloyd (Scott Fertig) and her children, Jayden, Jaxon, and their children Cristofer, Alexia and Landon of Delphos, OH, Keith P. (Denielle) Kidder and their children, Ella and Patrick of Massillon, Michelle (Nick) Collins and their children, Brian and Nicholas of East Canton, Amy L. (David) Define and their son, Preston of Massillon, Scott A. Patterson of Gambier, OH, LtCmdr. Matthew E. (Amy) Patterson of San Diego, CA and Christopher (Megan)
Patterson and their children, Corban and Eliza of Elgin, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. The family invites you to visit:
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019