|
|
Virginia Mae Pence
86, of Massillon passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born April 17, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Geneva Pence. Virginia retired from Southside Hospital in Youngstown with 30 plus years as an X-Ray technician. She loved to go fishing, doing ceramics, crafts and going to concerts and the casinos. She loved her three-legged dog, Sassy and her cat, Midnight.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her half-brother, Robert LaBoard; partner and life companion, Wendy Hughes. Virginia is survived by her sister, Charlotte Stark and brother, Richard Pence; several loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and Wendy's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff from Guardian Angel Hospice for all the love and support give to Virginia and her family.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Cynthia Danals officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or Guardian Angel Hospice, 2641 South Arlington Rd. Akron, OH 44319 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019