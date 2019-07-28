|
|
|
Virginia Mae Pence
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m with Reverend Dr. Cynthia Danals officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or Guardian Angel Hospice, 2641 South Arlington Rd. Akron, OH 44319 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019