Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Mae Pence Obituary
Virginia Mae Pence

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m with Reverend Dr. Cynthia Danals officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or Guardian Angel Hospice, 2641 South Arlington Rd. Akron, OH 44319 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
