1/1
Virginia Mindling
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Mindling Aug. 16, 1942 - Sept. 4, 2020

Virginia Ann Mindling, 78, passed away on September 4, 2020 after a brief illness at Aultman Hospital. Virginia was born August 16, 1942 to Walter Val Comanitz and Aurelia Jhona. She graduated in 1960 from Washington High School, Massillon. Virginia took the role of being a devoted mother. She gained two sons, Kyle and Brett Mindling when she married Fred Mindling on December 28, 1975.

Her interests included spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. Her forgiving nature, orneriness, and gentle spirit were just a few of the qualities she is remembered for.

Virginia is survived by her life partner, Richard Acker; Her son, Walter Mindling and daughter-in-law, Melody Dillon of Alliance. She leaves three granddaughters: Randi (JP Pilla), Lauren (Ali Al-Ali), and Anna Dillon, along with her great grandson, Jack Pilla. She adored her daughter, Angela Weidenhamer of Santa Rosa, California. She is also survived by her siblings, Walter Comanitz of Sebring and Betty Johnson of Massillon. Other family members she is survived by include her niece, Rebecca Johnson and nephew Matthew Johnson.

Burial will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alliance, Ohio. Services are by Dean's Funeral Home. Sebring, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean Funeral Home - Sebring
256 W. Ohio
Sebring, OH 44672
330-938-2744
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved