Virginia Mindling Aug. 16, 1942 - Sept. 4, 2020



Virginia Ann Mindling, 78, passed away on September 4, 2020 after a brief illness at Aultman Hospital. Virginia was born August 16, 1942 to Walter Val Comanitz and Aurelia Jhona. She graduated in 1960 from Washington High School, Massillon. Virginia took the role of being a devoted mother. She gained two sons, Kyle and Brett Mindling when she married Fred Mindling on December 28, 1975.



Her interests included spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends. Her forgiving nature, orneriness, and gentle spirit were just a few of the qualities she is remembered for.



Virginia is survived by her life partner, Richard Acker; Her son, Walter Mindling and daughter-in-law, Melody Dillon of Alliance. She leaves three granddaughters: Randi (JP Pilla), Lauren (Ali Al-Ali), and Anna Dillon, along with her great grandson, Jack Pilla. She adored her daughter, Angela Weidenhamer of Santa Rosa, California. She is also survived by her siblings, Walter Comanitz of Sebring and Betty Johnson of Massillon. Other family members she is survived by include her niece, Rebecca Johnson and nephew Matthew Johnson.



Burial will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alliance, Ohio. Services are by Dean's Funeral Home. Sebring, Ohio.



