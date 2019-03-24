|
|
Virginia Newsom Halfhill
Age 97, of Wadsworth, formerly Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Morgan County, OH, a daughter of the late Charles and Lesta (Robb) Reed, resided in Waynesburg over 30 years, Vero Beach, FL from 1981-2003, and Wadsworth since then. She was a 1940 graduate of Malta-McConnellsville High School. Virginia had been a telephone switchboard operator in Philo, OH, starting at the age of 15, and also worked at the Blue Bell Restaurant and a department store in McConnellsville. She was a member of Wadsworth United Methodist Church, where she was in a Senior Bible Study Group. Previously she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Vero Beach, and Centenary United Methodist Church in Waynesburg, where she and her husband were Guidance Counselors for 15 years. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene Newsom on March 25, 1975 and Delbert Halfhill on March 5, 1998; and a brother, Wayne Reed.
Virginia is survived by a daughter, Carol Sue Petrides, of Oxnard, CA; a son, Dean (Miriam) Newsom, of Wadsworth; one sister, Mary VanHorn; seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Neil G. Orchard officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service on
Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon, (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019