Virginia "Ginny" Sarver-Vess
age 92, of North Canton, OH formerly of Lowell/ Lower Salem, OH area passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 8, 1926 in Delavan, Kansas, a daughter of the late Leroy and Florence Platz. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #64 of Marietta, OH and a member of the Highland Ridge Community Church, where she was secretary of the Willing Workers for 10 years. She was a hairdresser for 30 years and a Christmas tree farmerette for 20 years. She particularly enjoyed remembering working as a "go-fer girl" with her husband, George, in his water-well drilling business and on his oil and gas well leases.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George C. Vess, whom she married December 4, 2000 and who passed away February 17, 2010; as well as 6 brothers and 1 sister. She was the mother of three children who survive her; Sandra Jencks, Gary (Brenda) Sarver, and Lynda (Jim) Thurman; five grandsons Damon Sarver, Jason (Scott) Sarver, Zachary (Jenny) Jencks, Joshua (Sherin) Thurman, Jonathan (Felecia) Thurman; seven great-grandchildren Alivia, Dana, and Nick Sarver, Kayleigh and Abby Jencks, Penny and Miles Thurman. Also surviving are two sisters Mary Bettles of Herington, KS and Bonnie Wallace of Osawatomie, KS, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be observed and a memorial service will be held at the Highland Ridge Community Church at a later date. The service date and time will be added to the funeral home website once confirmed. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Highland Ridge Community Church Willing Workers, c/o Lynda Thurman, 3133 Mt. Pleasant St. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. To offer words of comfort to the family please visit the funeral home's web site at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net, find us on Facebook or by calling our caring staff at (740) 732-1311.
