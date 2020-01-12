|
Viva Ann Greavu
83, of Canton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Canton on October 23, 1936 and was a 1954 graduate of Middlebranch High School. She was employed as a secretary with Stark County for many years, most recently with Stark County Human Services. Viva was a member of Woodlawn Church, where she volunteered extensively. She also volunteered at Pike Grange and enjoyed playing Bingo. She had a great sense of humor, was a jokester and loved George Clooney. She will always be remembered as a very friendly and loving person and will be deeply missed.
Viva was preceded in death by her father Sanford John; her son David Greavu and her brother Tedd John. She leaves her mother Vivian John; her children, Cindy (Jeff) Cobb and Michael (Tiffany) Greavu; grandchildren, Jason (Molly), Zachary (Natalie) , Cole, Autumn, Megan and Mollie Cobb; Kayla and Brandon Greavu and Lydia and Sophia Greavu; and her brother Mark (Jeannie) John.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 pm at Woodlawn Church, 2800 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Matt Coutcher officiating. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-1 pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodlawn Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020