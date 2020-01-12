Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Woodlawn Church
2800 Woodlawn Ave. NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Church
2800 Woodlawn Ave. NW
Canton, OH
1936 - 2020
Viva Ann Greavu Obituary
Viva Ann Greavu

83, of Canton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Canton on October 23, 1936 and was a 1954 graduate of Middlebranch High School. She was employed as a secretary with Stark County for many years, most recently with Stark County Human Services. Viva was a member of Woodlawn Church, where she volunteered extensively. She also volunteered at Pike Grange and enjoyed playing Bingo. She had a great sense of humor, was a jokester and loved George Clooney. She will always be remembered as a very friendly and loving person and will be deeply missed.

Viva was preceded in death by her father Sanford John; her son David Greavu and her brother Tedd John. She leaves her mother Vivian John; her children, Cindy (Jeff) Cobb and Michael (Tiffany) Greavu; grandchildren, Jason (Molly), Zachary (Natalie) , Cole, Autumn, Megan and Mollie Cobb; Kayla and Brandon Greavu and Lydia and Sophia Greavu; and her brother Mark (Jeannie) John.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 pm at Woodlawn Church, 2800 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Matt Coutcher officiating. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-1 pm on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodlawn Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
