Vivian C. Metzger
age 90, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Vivian was born on October 7, 1928 in Louisville Ohio to the late Felix and Mollie (Ruppel) Dimmerling. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Butch" Metzger; her brothers, Virgil and Vincent Dimmerling; her sisters: Vera Hartman, Vernola Meek, Velma McKimm and Virginia Mustacchio.
Vivian is survived by two sons, Greg (Deborah) and Jeff (Beth Ann) Metzger; five grandchildren: Christopher, Stephanie, Sterling, AnaLeigh and Cayla Metzger; along with several nieces and nephews. Vivian was known by her family and friends as "Phibbie" and always brought a spark of life and humor to every situation. She graduated from Louisville High School and worked for the Timken Company and the Hoover Company, but spent the majority of her years as co-owner, together with her husband, of a small business in Louisville. Vivian was a skilled gardener who enjoyed the beauty of flowers, a golfer, and an avid Euchre player. Even in her later years she loved to play Euchre and regularly won the family Christmas Euchre tournament. Her quick wit often surprised those around her bringing a smile to their face and joy to their heart. She loved to spend time with her sons, her daughters-in-law, and her grandchildren and they will all deeply miss her smile, her songs, and her love. She will be dearly missed by all those who had the pleasure of spending time with her. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Senior Living Center, Heritage Villas and Cross Roads Hospice for giving her loving care in the last years of her life.
Private services have been held at Stier-Israel funeral home and Vivian was laid to rest beside her husband in St. Louis Parish cemetery. Online condolences may be left at:
Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019