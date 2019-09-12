|
Vivian E. Maxhimer
85, of Massillon, passed away quietly, early Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019. Born in Massillon, March 24, 1934, a daughter to the late Vernon E. and Elizabeth (Berg) Klett, Vivian graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1952. An area resident her entire life, she had worked as a cook for Massillon City Schools and retired after more than 30 years of loyal and careful service to generations of city school students. A devoted wife and a loving and supportive mom and grandma, Vivian placed her husband and family at the center of her life. She created a safe and happy home where everyone was welcome – and never left without experiencing her special hospitality. She enjoyed shopping and had a fondness gardening but being with her family was always her favorite pastime, the best medicine and the perfect gift. Predeceased by her parents; three sisters and three brothers; and her husband, William L. Maxhimer.
Vivian is survived by her children: Kimberly (Russell) Boughman, Eric Maxhimer and Amy Maxhimer; her grandchildren, Melissa (Tom) Davis and Molly (Michael) Archer; and great-grandchildren, Cali and Cash Davis.
