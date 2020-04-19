Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian John
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian I. John


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian I. John Obituary
Vivian I. John

100, passed away quietly on April 15, 2020 at the Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center. Vivian was born August 14, 1919 in Canton, OH. She was the daughter of Charlie and Alice Cummins. She was united in marriage to Sanford F. John on September 12, 1932. Vivian was an inspiration to all that knew her. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and watching "Frankie" play for the Cleveland Indians. She was a member of the Pike Grange for over 60 years and loved her Grange family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Sanford, son, Tedd John, daughter Viva Greavu and grandson David Greavu. She is survived by her son Mark John (Jeannie), sister-in-law Phoebe John, five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great great grandson. A special thank you to all the nurses and aides at Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation. We truly appreciate your special treatment to make mom always feel at home. We would also like to thank Crossroads Hospice for all your care.

Due to the breakout of the Coronavirus we will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a later date so this special lady can be celebrated for living such an outstanding life. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -