Vivian I. John
100, passed away quietly on April 15, 2020 at the Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center. Vivian was born August 14, 1919 in Canton, OH. She was the daughter of Charlie and Alice Cummins. She was united in marriage to Sanford F. John on September 12, 1932. Vivian was an inspiration to all that knew her. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and watching "Frankie" play for the Cleveland Indians. She was a member of the Pike Grange for over 60 years and loved her Grange family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Sanford, son, Tedd John, daughter Viva Greavu and grandson David Greavu. She is survived by her son Mark John (Jeannie), sister-in-law Phoebe John, five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great great grandson. A special thank you to all the nurses and aides at Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation. We truly appreciate your special treatment to make mom always feel at home. We would also like to thank Crossroads Hospice for all your care.
Due to the breakout of the Coronavirus we will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a later date so this special lady can be celebrated for living such an outstanding life. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020