Vivian Irene MauryAge 84, of Malvern, died Friday, November 6, 2020, in Aultman Hospital from complications from a heart attack. She was born Sept. 9, 1936 in Malvern, to George Chester and Hilda (Hewitt) Klotz. She is a ten year member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Malvern where she served in alter care and was a member of the Women of Faith. She was baptized, confirmed and married at the former St. Martin Lutheran Church in Malvern. There she served as a Sunday School Teacher, superintendent, deacon, altar care and acolyte training. She served for many years as the chairperson for Santa Secret Shop which served many children for over 20 years. She was also employed at the former Fisher's Big Wheel in Minerva. She loved to cross stitch, crochet, making sweater sets for each newborn in the family and was a puzzle enthusiast.She is survived by six children, Linda Dixon of Malvern, Michael Steven Maury of Malvern, Jack (Anna Bersaglini) Maury of Waynesburg, Nancy (Wayne) Warrick of Minerva, Gary (Beverly) Maury of Minerva, Becky (Jamie) Wright of Minerva; 16 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Kathleen) Klotz of North Canton, Daniel (Wanda) Klotz of Sandyville, Martha (Dale) Moyer of Malvern; brothers-in-law, Norman Maury and Jim (Carol) both of Waynesburg and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jacob E. Maury who died in 2017; brother, Paul F. Klotz; sister, Jane O. Kuntsmann; and two great grandchildren.Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Kevin McLoud officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ressurection Lutheran Church, c/o P.O. Box 632, Malvern, OH 44644. Those unable to attend may share their condolences on the online register book at