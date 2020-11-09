1/
Vivian Irene Maury
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Irene Maury

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Kevin McLoud officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ressurection Lutheran Church, c/o P.O. Box 632, Malvern, OH 44644. Those unable to attend may share their condolences on the online register book at

www.Gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

Funeral Home

330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved