Vivian Irene MauryFuneral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Kevin McLoud officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ressurection Lutheran Church, c/o P.O. Box 632, Malvern, OH 44644. Those unable to attend may share their condolences on the online register book atGotschall-HutchisonFuneral Home330-868-4900