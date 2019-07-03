Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
the Church of Christ Christian Disciples
Moody Ave
Carrollton, OH
View Map
Vivian Guess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Jean Guess


1934 - 2019
Vivian Jean Guess Obituary
Vivian Jean Guess

84, of Carrollton, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Centreville Village in Carrollton. Born August 29, 1934 in Carrollton she was a daughter of the late William and Jessie Brooks Simmons. Vivian was a member of the Church of Christ Christian Disciples in Carrollton where she served as the first woman elder. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and garden club.

She is survived by a son, Mike (Carol) Guess of Carrollton; daughter, Kathy Guess (Scott) Carson of Canton; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Guess, in 2013 and her sisters, Doris Mader and Dorothy Dietz.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Church of Christ Christian Disciples on Moody Ave in Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Vivian's name to the Church of Christ Christian Disciples, 353 Moody Avenue, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with funeral arrangements.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on July 3, 2019
