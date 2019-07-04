|
|
|
Vivian Jean Guess
Funeral services will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Church of Christ Christian Disciples on Moody Ave in Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Vivian's name to the Church of Christ Christian Disciples, 353 Moody Avenue, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
Dodds Funeral Home
330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on July 4, 2019