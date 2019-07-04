Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
the Church of Christ Christian Disciples
Moody Ave
Carrollton, OH
Vivian Jean Guess


1934 - 2019
Vivian Jean Guess Obituary
Vivian Jean Guess

Funeral services will be Friday, July 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Church of Christ Christian Disciples on Moody Ave in Carrollton with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Vivian's name to the Church of Christ Christian Disciples, 353 Moody Avenue, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with funeral arrangements.

Published in The Repository on July 4, 2019
