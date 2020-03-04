Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425

Vivian Lea (Severs) Mulvaney


1953 - 2020
Vivian Lea (Severs) Mulvaney Obituary
Vivian Lea (Severs) Mulvaney

Age 66, of Sandyville, passed away quietly in her home on Mon., March 2, 2020, after a long illness. Born Oct. 25, 1953 in Bedford, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Clemence) Severs, Sr., she had been a life resident of Sandyville. Vivian retired in 2010 from Sandy Valley Local Schools where she was a bus driver and custodian.

Survived by her husband, Glenn Mulvaney, with whom she celebrated their 48th Wedding Anniversary on June 10, 2019; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jennifer Mulvaney; and two grandchildren, Emma and Owen Mulvaney.

According to her wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020
