Vivian Rosetta Tindell
age 70, of Canton, passed away March 26, 2020. She was born July 16, 1949 in Canton, daughter to the late John Julian and Vinell (Phillips) Sanders. She was a 1967 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and was an LPN for many years, retiring from Planned Parenthood as a community outreach specialist. Vivian loved to cook, shop and crochet and enjoyed laughing with people. She enjoyed every moment she spent with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Joe Tindell; daughter, Jovan Tindell of Atlanta, GA., special niece, Kristina Sanders of Canton; sons, Jonathan (Rhiannon) Sanders of Canton, Lucas (Corine) Tindell of Canton; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild; sisters, Gloria Sanders of Canton, Angela Drake of Canton; brother, John (Cleo) Lucas, Jr. of Canton.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2020