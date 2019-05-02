Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH
Vivian Shawyer Lavin Obituary
Vivian Shawyer Lavin

Age 83, of Canton, passed away Sun., Apr. 21, 2019. Born in Williamstown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Chancey and Martie (Bowser) Shawyer, she had been a Columbus resident for 32 years and lived the last six years in Canton. Vivian was a Bookkeeping Supervisor at Harter Bank for 20 years. She enjoyed decorating and traveling, and was very crafty and especially fashionable.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lavin, on Feb. 19, 2019. Survived by two sisters, Nancy Horne and Judy (Timothy) Haught; one brother, Robert (Diane) Sherrard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. at 2 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith as Celebrant. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 1-2 p.m. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019
