Vivian Smith Thompson90, of Navarre, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, at Bethel Wesleyan Church near Amesville, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Chesterhill Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family go to www.matheneyfh.com . Masks are recommended.Stone Matheney,740-554-5291