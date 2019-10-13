|
Vonita L. Sampsel
age 77, of Mineral City, passed away Sat. Oct. 12, 2019. She was born March 20, 1942 in Magoffin County, KY, a daughter of the late Dale and Nora (Sizemore) Patrick, and had been a resident of Mineral City most of her life. Vonita was a 1960 graduate of Tusky Valley High School. She had been a Nurses Aide at Hennis Care Centre in Dover, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Taber Ridge Community Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey "Red" Sampsel, on Nov. 20, 2016, five sisters and one brother, Mae Price, Lena Courim, Rena Haney, Louise Fantin, infant Anita, and Wishard Patrick. Vonita was a loving and faithful wife, mother, and grandmother, and is survived by her husband, Bernard L. Sampsel, with whom she celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on June 11th, one daughter, Rhonda (Paul) Rennie, Jr., a daughter-in-law, Sharon Sampsel, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Joshua (Megan) Herron, and their daughters, Olivia and Essie, Nicholas Herron and Milana Harmon, and his son, Louden, Tyler (Leah) Herron, Chelsea Sampsel, and Matthew Sampsel; one sister and two brothers, Virginia Fowler, Wiley Patrick, and Jimmy Dale Patrick; and her loving companion, Bink.
Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in New Cumberland United Methodist Church with Rev. John Dunn officiating. Interment will be in New Cumberland Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
