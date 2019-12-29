Home

W. Edward Welker


1917 - 2019
W. Edward Welker Obituary
W. Edward Welker "Together Again"

Age 101, of Canton, passed away Thursday Dec. 26, 2019 in St. Luke Lutheran Community. He was born Dec. 28, 1917 in Pike Township to the late E.M. Errett and Helen (Sponseller) Welker. Edward was a 1936 graduate of Canton Township High School; 1940 graduate of Bowling Green University where he received his bachelor's degree in Education and a master's degree from Kent State University. Edward retired in 1977 from Canton Local Schools after 28 years of service where he had served as Principal at Walker Jr. High School. Following his retirement, he was employed by Kiko Auctioneers for 20 years. He was a member of the Lions Club, Canton Local Golf League and Stark County Realtors Association.

Edward is preceded in death by his wife, Velma Welker in 2004; one son, Jerry Welker; two brothers, Wayne and Carl Welker. He is survived by two children and their spouses, Timothy and Gay Welker, Patti and Nemer Esber; nine grandchildren, Jay, Joe, Tracy, Tom, Amy, Kary, Ty, Troy and Travis; great-grandchildren, Ali, Isabelle, Tanner, Coltyn, Presley and Cassidy.

A private family committal service in Greenlawn Cemetery, Sandyville will be conducted at later date.

Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
