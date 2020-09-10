1/
W. Jean Lewers-Brail
1932 - 2020
W. Jean Lewers-Brail

W. Jean Lewers Brail passed away in Spearfish, S.D. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. She was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., on Aug. 20, 1932 and grew up in Alliance, Ohio. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Ruth and James Spencer; husband, Lawrence Brail; nephew, Gerald Graber; great-grandson, Abner Hogen. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Martin) Hogen of Spearfish, S.D., Laurie Quinn of North Canton; grandson, Kai (Amy) Hogen and great-grandsons, Ulian, Judah and Uriah of Bozeman, Mont; step sons, Scott (Teresa) Brail of Cincinnati, David Brail of Macedonia and step grandchildren, Adam, Alex, Jamie and Anna; sisters, Arlene Graber and Karen Lowe of Florida; special nieces and nephews.

Jean earned her BS in Education from Kent State University and her Master's from Walsh University. She retired from Canton Local Schools where she taught Multiple Handicapped children whom she loved and adored. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church and was passionate about youth ministry. She was known to many as Aunt Jean, Grandma Jean and the Basket Queen. She loved the beach and her five years in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Jean's life will be scheduled in the future. Memorials may be made to the philanthropy of your choice.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
