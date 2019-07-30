|
W. Scott Schick
age 77, of Canton, died
July 28, 2019. Scott was a life resident of Canton. He loved his four years at McKinley High School and endured his college years graduating from Kent State University. Scott began his teaching career at Minerva Local and finished his 31 years of teaching in the Canton City Schools, which gave him many great memories. During his teaching career he received great satisfaction in coaching football and basketball. After his retirement he was a courtesy driver for Kempthorn Motors.
He is survived by his wife, Karen A. (Miku) Schick, children, Shari and Bryan Beard, Scott (Jeri) Schick and Steve and Cathy Schick, step-children, Jeff (Rita) Litun, Kris and Eric Vaughan and Greg Jackson, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Patty Schick, six grandchildren, one great-grandson and special friends, Dan Nero and Mike Lahotay. Preceded in death by his first wife, Alice (Helaney) Schick and parents, William and Mary Ellen Schick.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bulldog Athletic Association, 5945 Queensway NW, Canton, OH 44718 Love You "Mister"
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019