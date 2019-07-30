Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. SCHICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. SCOTT SCHICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. SCOTT SCHICK Obituary
W. Scott Schick

age 77, of Canton, died

July 28, 2019. Scott was a life resident of Canton. He loved his four years at McKinley High School and endured his college years graduating from Kent State University. Scott began his teaching career at Minerva Local and finished his 31 years of teaching in the Canton City Schools, which gave him many great memories. During his teaching career he received great satisfaction in coaching football and basketball. After his retirement he was a courtesy driver for Kempthorn Motors.

He is survived by his wife, Karen A. (Miku) Schick, children, Shari and Bryan Beard, Scott (Jeri) Schick and Steve and Cathy Schick, step-children, Jeff (Rita) Litun, Kris and Eric Vaughan and Greg Jackson, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Patty Schick, six grandchildren, one great-grandson and special friends, Dan Nero and Mike Lahotay. Preceded in death by his first wife, Alice (Helaney) Schick and parents, William and Mary Ellen Schick.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bulldog Athletic Association, 5945 Queensway NW, Canton, OH 44718 Love You "Mister"

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now