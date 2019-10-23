Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
1930 - 2019
Wade Basinger Obituary
Wade Basinger "Together Again"

89, of North Canton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was born Jan. 16, 1930 in Mt. Vernon, Fayette County, Pa., to the late James and Evelyn Basinger. Wade served in the U.S. Army during Korean War. He retired from Diamond Portland Cement Company after 45 years of service as a heavy equipment operator. Wade was a diehard Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers and Ohio State fan. He was known for his quick wit and enjoyed working in his gardens, being with his family and was considered a jack of all trades. Wade was a loving father and was always willing to help out when needed. He lived a good life and was a blessed man. He was a blessing to all his family and he will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; son, Gregory Basinger and daughter, Pamela Zurinsky. Wade is survived by his son, Jeffrey Basinger and daughter, Nancy Jennings; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; son-in-law, Mark Zurinsky and daughter-in-law, Rose Musisca Basinger.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019
