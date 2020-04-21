|
|
Wade Leslie Meyer
72, of 3855 Westlynn Ave. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646 died peacefully and unexpectedly. He was born on August 8, 1947 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Harvey L. and Marjorie H. Meyer. He was a 1965 graduate of Kenmore High School. He attended the U.S. Coast Guard Academy from 1965 - 1966. He received his B.A. in Education from the University of Akron in 1970 and an M.A. in Educational Administration in 1987. He spent over 30 years teaching mathematics and working in education administration. In retirement, he continued his love of teaching math by tutoring students and through involvement in math tournament programs in the Akron/Canton area. He was also a published author of two books: "What Shall I Bring" and "Horse Sense for Guys". In addition to spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed watching Cleveland Indians Baseball, watching bluebirds, turkey hunting, horseshoes, ping-pong and classic cars. ~He is survived by his son, Matthew Meyer of Uniontown, Ohio and his two daughters: Kaley Meyer of Cleveland, Ohio and Lisa Gruttola of Lake Grove, NY; and his brother Craig W. (Anita) Meyer of Charlottesville, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey L. and Marjorie H. Meyer; and two sisters Phyllis Jean Meyer Tennyson and Donna Lynn Meyer.
~A Celebration of Life will be held at the discretion of the family.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020