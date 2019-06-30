Home

Wallace F. "Wally" Keister Sr.


1932 - 2019
Wallace F. "Wally" Keister Sr. Obituary
Wallace "Wally" F. Keister, Sr.

87, of Perry Twp. passed away on June 25, 2019. Wally was born in East Liverpool, Ohio on Feb. 28, 1932 to the late Jacob and Dorothea Keister. He was a graduate of Minerva High School and served in the US Navy during Korea, serving on the USS Cassin Young. He was the barber in the Square of Navarre for 50 years and was member of McKinley Eagles, City Bible Church, AmVets and the VFW Post #5047.

Preceded in death by his wife, Helen "Joan" Keister and sister, Barbara Urbas. He is survived by his children, Abby (Chris) McQuade, Wallace Keister, Jr. and Andrew (Lisa) Keister; grandchildren, Gene (Jo Ann) Van Zandt, Cassie (Mark) Thompson, Jacob (Jamilynn) Keister, Nicholas McQuade, Luke Keister and Garin Keister and great- granddaughter, Amelia Keister.

A private service and inurnment will take place at a later date. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019
