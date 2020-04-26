|
Wallace H. Troyer
Passed away April 24, 2020. He was born May 29, 1940 to Henry and Keturah (Byler) Troyer. He married Wilma Helmuth on September 13, 1961. Wallace lived in the Hartville area all his life, but for a brief three years he spent farming in Homeworth, Ohio. He was called into the ministry by his church in Hartville and subsequently moved back to the Hartville area. He was a dairy farmer for many years. He also worked for the Harville Elevator in many capacities but lastly as a fuel truck driver. He had a pastor's heart, caring for people no matter where they were; in church or simply in his community. He cared for people and gently drew them in. The lines between work and ministry did not exist, but rest assured the work got done. Wallace and Wilma were foster parents to many children in their lifetime and he sought to be the Heavenly Father he knew personally, to all of God's children.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma; six children, Dave (Betti) Troyer of Hartville, Tim Troyer of Hartville, Marlin (Kathy) Troyer of Dalton, Tena Ojo of Xenia, Micah Troyer of Massillon, and Zach (Jennifer) Troyer of North Benton; his siblings, Martha (Jonas) Coblentz of Belle Center, Paul (Martha) Troyer of Shreve, Laura Mast of Hartville, Fannie (Marion) Shrock of Hustonville, Ky,, Leon (Ruth) Troyer of Belle Center and Eli Troyer of Hartville; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandson, Seth Troyer and brother-in-law, Jonas.
The calling hours and funeral arrangements are as follows: there will be a drive by viewing Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. The church is not open to the public and those driving by need to remain in their vehicles with windows closed as you pass by. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. You may view the funeral service via live stream from the Arnold Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020