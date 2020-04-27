Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church
drive by viewing
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
via live stream
Arnold Funeral Home's Facebook page
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com, OH
Wallace H. Troyer Obituary
Wallace H. Troyer

The calling hours and funeral arrangements are as follows: there will be a drive by viewing Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. The church is not open to the public and those driving by need to remain in their vehicles with windows closed as you pass by.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. You may view the funeral service via live stream from the Arnold Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020
