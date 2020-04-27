|
Wallace H. Troyer
The calling hours and funeral arrangements are as follows: there will be a drive by viewing Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. The church is not open to the public and those driving by need to remain in their vehicles with windows closed as you pass by.
A private funeral service will be held Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. You may view the funeral service via live stream from the Arnold Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia.
Arnold Hartville
330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020