Wallace M. (Don) Tolley
Wallace M. (Don) Tolley

86, of Canton, passed away Monday, July 13th, at University Manor Healthcare following complications of COVID-19. Born in Charleston, W.Va., on Aug. 10, 1933, a son of the late Eloise (McGraw) Jones and James Roy Tolley, also preceded in death by three sisters, Gertrude, Evelena, Susan; two brothers, Wayne and Hayward. In his younger days, he enjoyed performing in his band, playing bass guitar, and singing country and western music as well as working on cars.

Survived by five daughters, Carol, of Canton, Kathy, of California, Linda, of Alliance, Dawn Renee, of Austintown, Michelle, of Louisville; two sons, William, of Canton, Donnie, of Florida; four sisters, Mary, of Stow, June, of Florida, Karen, of Canton, Shirley, of Kansas; three brothers, James, of Canton, Joe, of Canton, David, also of Canton; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17th in Evergreen Memorial Gardens of Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Published in The Repository on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
July 14, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
