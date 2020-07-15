Wallace M. (Don) Tolley
86, of Canton, passed away Monday, July 13th, at University Manor Healthcare following complications of COVID-19. Born in Charleston, W.Va., on Aug. 10, 1933, a son of the late Eloise (McGraw) Jones and James Roy Tolley, also preceded in death by three sisters, Gertrude, Evelena, Susan; two brothers, Wayne and Hayward. In his younger days, he enjoyed performing in his band, playing bass guitar, and singing country and western music as well as working on cars.
Survived by five daughters, Carol, of Canton, Kathy, of California, Linda, of Alliance, Dawn Renee, of Austintown, Michelle, of Louisville; two sons, William, of Canton, Donnie, of Florida; four sisters, Mary, of Stow, June, of Florida, Karen, of Canton, Shirley, of Kansas; three brothers, James, of Canton, Joe, of Canton, David, also of Canton; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17th in Evergreen Memorial Gardens of Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
