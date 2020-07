Wallace M.(Don) Tolley86, of Canton, passed away Monday, July 13th, at University Manor Healthcare following complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17th in Evergreen Memorial Gardens of Louisville. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned SINCE 1917330-455-0293