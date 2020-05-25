WALT AND CORKY RIEGLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WALT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of

MY PARENTS



WALT AND CORKY

RIEGLER



Though nothing can

bring back the hour of splendour in the grass,

of glory in the flower.

We will grieve not,

rather find strength in what remains behind ... William Wordsworth



Her children rise up

and call her blessed;

her husband also,

and he praises her.

Proverbs 31:28

And they will be forever loved and remembered

in my heart ...

Loving Daughter,

Barb Roadarmel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved