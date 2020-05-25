In Loving Memory of
MY PARENTS
WALT AND CORKY
RIEGLER
Though nothing can
bring back the hour of splendour in the grass,
of glory in the flower.
We will grieve not,
rather find strength in what remains behind ... William Wordsworth
Her children rise up
and call her blessed;
her husband also,
and he praises her.
Proverbs 31:28
And they will be forever loved and remembered
in my heart ...
Loving Daughter,
Barb Roadarmel
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.