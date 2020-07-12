Walter A. DineAge 85, died July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was a life resident of Canton until moving to St. Petersburg. Walt was retired from Lattavo Brothers Trucking Company and as a bus driver for the Canton City Schools. Member of the American Legion Post 44, life member of VFW Post 693 and a Korean War Air Force veteran.Survived by his daughters, Pamela Crossen and Tami Corbett of Perry Township; son, Peter (Jane) Dine of Glendale, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Butch Wade of Canton and sister-in-law, Martha Dine of Canton. Preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Gaul and brother, James Dine.Private burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Legion Post 44. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)