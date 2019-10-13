|
|
Walter A. Hostetter
born August 7, 1928 in Canton, passed away October 10, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Vernel and Elizabeth Hostetter. Survived by his wife Charlotte Hostetter, his children Edward Hostetter, Sue Walent, and Debra Justus (Jason); step-children Mike Swihart, Michele Colaner (Paul), and Mitch Swihart, fourteen grandchildren, eight
great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946. He was an Army Veteran. He was an officer with the Canton Police Department for 26 years, retired in 1981 as a Lieutenant. In 1965, he was selected as the Policeman of the Year by the Canton Exchange Club, and in 1966 he won the Detective Bureau Firearm Marksmanship Trophy. Walter was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, McKinley Lodge #2, during his entire career, serving as both Vice President (1959) and President (1960-1961). Many of Walt's contributions during those years are still in existence today. He served on the committee which published the book, "A Greater Canton and Your Police Department" in 1961. Proceeds from the sale of the book formed the initial investment for the founding of the Canton Police Benevolent Association, in which he served as Secretary, President and Treasurer. He started the FOP childrens' Christmas party. He helped select the design for the current Canton Police uniform shoulder patch, while the Hall of Fame itself was still in the planning stages. Also, Walt served twice as President of the Canton Police & Fire Credit Union. These accomplishments were sources of great personal pride for Walt, and formed a lasting legacy to honor the men and women of law enforcement who he held in such high regard.
Following his retirement from the Canton Police Department in 1981, Walt accepted a position as Security Director for First Federal/First American Bank. He was Founder and first President of FISO (Financial Institution Security Organization). Always an avid sportsman, Walt enjoyed many hobbies, which included racing homing pigeons,
bowling, swimming and golfing.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Gordon Runyon officiating. Family and friends may visit from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday October 14, 2019 at the funeral home with an FOP service at 5:45 PM. Burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019