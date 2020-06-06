WALTER A. SHAFRATH
1925 - 2020
Walter A. Shafrath

age 95 formerly of Massillon, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Argent Court Assisted Living Center in Bastrop, TX. Born February 8, 1925, in Akron, Walt was the son of the late John and Esther (Scheetz) Shafrath. He was a veteran of the Army serving during World War II and served in both North Africa and Italy. Walt retired as a Captain from Massillon Fire Department after 28 years of service. He was always extremely proud of his service to the citizens of Massillon. He lived "to Protect and Serve" and carry on this proud tradition of the Massillon Fire Department. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a proud member of the American Legion and the VFW. During his earlier years he was avid bowler, fast pitch softball player, and he enjoyed billiards. During his twilight years, he enjoyed watching the Tigers, and doing lawn work and antique refinishing.

Walt is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, including James and Claudia Shafrath of Bastrop, Texas, Mark and Faye Shafrath of Conroe, Texas, and Daniel and Susan Lucas of Massillon. He also had two granddaughters and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, B.J. Shafrath and brother, Joseph Shafrath.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, at 10 AM with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon with a Final Alarm Bell service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
