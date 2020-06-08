WALTER A. SHAFRATH
Walter A. Shafrath

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, at 10 AM with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon with a Final Alarm Bell service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
