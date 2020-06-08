Walter A. Shafrath
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, at 10 AM with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon with a Final Alarm Bell service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, at 10 AM with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon with a Final Alarm Bell service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 726 First St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.