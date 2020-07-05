Walter Allen Shock, Jr.Age 67 formerly of Canton passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Fla. following an extended illness. Walt was born September 26, 1952 in Canton, the son of the late Walter A. and Delphia (Sauerdike) Shock, Sr.In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Shock. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Christal Shock; grandchildren, Sebastion (Courtnee) Shock and Savannah (Jamie Keyser) Shock; great-granddaughters, Harmonii and Violet; sisters, Rebecca A. Shock and Peggy (Mark) Easterling; niece, Rachel.Private calling hours were held Friday at the Williams Funeral Home. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook atWILLIAMS FUNERAL HOMEAND CREMATION SERVICES330-455-0387