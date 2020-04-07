|
Walter C. Mix, Jr.
78, of Massillon, passed away quietly Saturday evening, April 4, 2020. Born in Massillon, July 31, 1941, a son to the late Walter C. and Ruth Verna (Marsh) Mix, Sr., he was an area resident his entire life. A hard worker and loyal employee, Walter worked for a number of local businesses – several that were in walking distance from his home. He enjoyed walking in fact, whether to work or for pleasure, and most often with his mind on the destination rather than the distance traveled or the time it took to get there. He attended First Christian Church in Massillon and his pleasant disposition and willingness to lend a hand made him a good neighbor and a good friend. In his leisure time he enjoyed bowling and spending time with friends at the Massillon Eagles and The Sons and Daughters of Herman.
A dear son and brother, uncle and friend, Walter is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Doris Lewis, of Massillon and nephew, Brett Vales, of Union, Mo.
No formal services are planned. Walter will be laid to rest beside his mother at Brookfield Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon, April 7, 2020. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and can be added to our on-line guestbook at,
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020