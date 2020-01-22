|
Walter David Wallick, Jr.
84, of North Canton, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020 following a prolonged illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 27, 1935 to the late Walter and Charlotte (King) Wallick. He was a 1953 graduate of North Canton High School, attended The University of Akron and served honorably with the United States Marine Corps immediately following the Korean War. He began his professional civilian career as a draftsman before he branched out to a 25 year sales career. He was involved with the North Canton Jaycees, youth football, band boosters and Sideliners. He was a North Canton Elk and honored as an Elk of the Year.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Patricia M. (Penny) Wallick; and brother, Gary; and survived by his children, Kevin (Kim); Craig (Patti); and Kathy Donchess (Jim); grandsons, Jeff (Tracy), Andrew (Carly), Matt and Alex; granddaughter, Amanda; and great grandson, Baker; sister, Linda (Jim); and nieces, Kim (Bill) Simm and Carla (Bob) Malloy; great nieces, Kristin and Taylor; and nephew, Justin (Amber).
He was a very patriotic man who loved his family and had a special place in his heart for ALL children. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the United States Military Veteran , , Aultman Hospice, or the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life a man so loved by his family.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020