Walter E. Seaburn, Jr.



age 86 of Paris, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, following a long illness. He was born on October 22, 1934, in Waynesburg, OH, to the late Walter, Sr. and Dorothy (Sills) Seaburn. He attended and graduated from Waynesburg High School. Following graduation, Walter worked for Art Nims Chevrolet and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo International Airport and due to the untimely passing of his father, Walter returned to the States to serve in the Air Force Reserves. Following discharge from the military, he worked for Republic Steel in the Metallurgic Laboratory. Walter served on the Paris Township Board of Trustees for 12 years and Governor of the Lions Club, District 13-D. He was an Ohio Licensed Auctioneer and was owner of Robertsville Auction House. Walter was a member of the Robertsville Grange. His hobbies included stained glass and pop can art for which he was recognized by Republic Steel.



In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his son, Walter III; daughter, Debra Lynne; and his brother, David. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Linnie (Ashby) Seaburn; daughter, Dorothy Seaburn; grandson, Aaron Seaburn; great-grandchildren, Noah and Jacquelyn Seaburn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



There are no calling hours or services planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's memory to Pilot Dogs of Ohio, (625 West Town Street, Columbus, OH 43215). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



