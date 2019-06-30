Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER WILKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER E. WILKES Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER E. WILKES Jr. Obituary
Walter E.

Wilkes, Jr.

67, of Canal Fulton, passed away peacefully at his home on June 25, 2019.

He is survived by his

loving wife, Phyllis; mother, Hilda Romig; brother, William Wilkes; and sister, Kathleen Wilkes.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now