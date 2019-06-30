|
Walter E.
Wilkes, Jr.
67, of Canal Fulton, passed away peacefully at his home on June 25, 2019.
He is survived by his
loving wife, Phyllis; mother, Hilda Romig; brother, William Wilkes; and sister, Kathleen Wilkes.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019