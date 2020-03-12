|
Walter Eugene Bissell
of New Port Richey, Florida formally from Massillon, Ohio passed away to be with the Lord, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home with his companion and caregiver Bella Marini at his side. He was born on July 24,1949 in Meadville, PA. He was owner and operator of a small business in
Massillon, Ohio called the Circuit Board where he repaired radio electronic equipment. He loved his
karaoke and spent many hours making his puzzle pictures.
He is survived by his son, Shawn (Ann) Bissell and grandson Alec of Virginia Beach, VA, son Raymond Tatters Jr. of Meadville, PA and daughter Judy Maille of Erie, PA and three grandchildren. Siblings JoAn Hays, of Meadville, Pa. Constance (William) Glancy, of Geneva, Pa. Richard (Maryann) Bissell, of Mt. Eaton, Ohio, and many nephews and nieces. He was proceeded in death by his parents Clara and Morton Bissell, three brothers Samuel Bissell, Stephen Bissell and Morton Jr. Bissell.
Celebration of life will be held in New Port Richey, Fla.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020