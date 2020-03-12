Home

POWERED BY

Walter Eugene Bissell


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Eugene Bissell Obituary
Walter Eugene Bissell

of New Port Richey, Florida formally from Massillon, Ohio passed away to be with the Lord, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home with his companion and caregiver Bella Marini at his side. He was born on July 24,1949 in Meadville, PA. He was owner and operator of a small business in

Massillon, Ohio called the Circuit Board where he repaired radio electronic equipment. He loved his

karaoke and spent many hours making his puzzle pictures.

He is survived by his son, Shawn (Ann) Bissell and grandson Alec of Virginia Beach, VA, son Raymond Tatters Jr. of Meadville, PA and daughter Judy Maille of Erie, PA and three grandchildren. Siblings JoAn Hays, of Meadville, Pa. Constance (William) Glancy, of Geneva, Pa. Richard (Maryann) Bissell, of Mt. Eaton, Ohio, and many nephews and nieces. He was proceeded in death by his parents Clara and Morton Bissell, three brothers Samuel Bissell, Stephen Bissell and Morton Jr. Bissell.

Celebration of life will be held in New Port Richey, Fla.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -