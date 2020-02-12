|
Walter F.
Swogger
12/25/1934 – 2/10/2020
Survived by his wife, Leona; many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sister. Served during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force.
Memorial service will be Friday at 5 pm where friends may call one hour before. Burial in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020