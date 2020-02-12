Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
WALTER F. SWOGGER


1934 - 2020
WALTER F. SWOGGER Obituary
Walter F.

Swogger

12/25/1934 – 2/10/2020

Survived by his wife, Leona; many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sister. Served during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial service will be Friday at 5 pm where friends may call one hour before. Burial in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH at a later date. To read the complete obituary or send condolences visit us at:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger,

330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020
