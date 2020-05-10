Walter Frank SolinskiBorn December 27, 1942 in Pennsylvania, age 78, passed away on April 28, 2020. Walt was a veteran, a faithful Steelers fan, he loved golf and the outdoors.Survived by his loving wife, Christine Solinski of 55 years. His three children, Andrea Boswell, Michelle Paul and Timothy Paul, Steven Solinski and Brandi Nigh. His seven grandchildren, Nicolette Boswell, Brandon Paul and Tori Paul, Addison Paul, Breya Ross, Robert Ross, Cameron Ross and Paige Paul. His four great grandchildren, Eva Louis, Tandon Paul, Emersyn Louis and Roman Paul. Survived by his sister, Barb Eck and brother, Steven Solinski and Deloris Solinski, nieces and nephews.Celebration of his life will be announces at a later date. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7373)