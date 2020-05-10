Walter Frank Solinski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Frank Solinski

Born December 27, 1942 in Pennsylvania, age 78, passed away on April 28, 2020. Walt was a veteran, a faithful Steelers fan, he loved golf and the outdoors.

Survived by his loving wife, Christine Solinski of 55 years. His three children, Andrea Boswell, Michelle Paul and Timothy Paul, Steven Solinski and Brandi Nigh. His seven grandchildren, Nicolette Boswell, Brandon Paul and Tori Paul, Addison Paul, Breya Ross, Robert Ross, Cameron Ross and Paige Paul. His four great grandchildren, Eva Louis, Tandon Paul, Emersyn Louis and Roman Paul. Survived by his sister, Barb Eck and brother, Steven Solinski and Deloris Solinski, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of his life will be announces at a later date. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7373)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved