Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the Massillon American Legion post 221
Walter Kenneth Hyust


1933 - 2019
Walter Kenneth Hyust Obituary
Walter Kenneth Hyust 1933-2019

passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2019 at age 86. He was born in Flushing, Ohio March 23, 1933 to the late Walter and Ocie (Pierce) Hyust. He retired from Republic Steel and proudly served in the Korean War. He was greatly known for his "one liners" that would always make you laugh. "That's Life", "That's what she said", "Patience is a virtue", and many more of his favorites that are not appropiate to print. He loved to fish and get his famous Cleveland haircuts. He dedicated his life to his family and was always there when you needed him.

He was preceded in death by his former Wife Beatrice (Jennings) Hyust and Son Brian Hyust. He is survived by his Brother Rollin (Shirley) Hyust, Daughter Amie Bair -Hyust, Son Kirk Hyust, Favorite Daughter-in-law Juliana, grandchildren Peyton Bair and Preston Bair Jr., and best friend, that called him everyday, Karen Levenson.

A celebration of life will be held at the Massillon American Legion post 221 from 2-5 PM Sunday August 11.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019
